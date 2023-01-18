A correction may be in store for ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares?

As of close of business last night, ICON Public Limited Company’s stock clocked out at $225.45, up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $224.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573819 shares were traded. ICLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $223.87.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICLR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $260 from $215 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $265 to $260.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has reached a high of $279.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICLR traded 615.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 595.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.08M. Shares short for ICLR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.1, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.78 and $11.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.66. EPS for the following year is $12.9, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.77 and $12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, ICON Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.97B, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.48B, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.46B and the low estimate is $7.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.