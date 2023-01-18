A correction may be in store for Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Sientra Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.25, up 3.06% from its previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0073 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505835 shares were traded. SIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2578 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2321.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 12, 2020, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIEN has reached a high of $3.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2467, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8171.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIEN traded 2.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 462.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.32M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SIEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.27M with a Short Ratio of 11.97M, compared to 12.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.57% and a Short% of Float of 15.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $21.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22M to a low estimate of $21.12M. As of the current estimate, Sientra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.34M, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.41M, an increase of 16.60% less than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $80.68M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111.7M and the low estimate is $100.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.