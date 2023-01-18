A glimpse at Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed at $33.84 down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $34.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657700 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Mohan Raju sold 55,354 shares for $31.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,749,640 led to the insider holds 1,603,126 shares of the business.

Nuss John sold 13,812 shares of VTYX for $436,654 on Dec 22. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 244,815 shares after completing the transaction at $31.61 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Krueger Christopher W, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,654 shares for $31.61 each. As a result, the insider received 115,518 and left with 282,670 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $41.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTYX has traded an average of 577.29K shares per day and 362.94k over the past ten days. A total of 51.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.91M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.06% and a Short% of Float of 14.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$2.7.