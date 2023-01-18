A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

After finishing at $29.09 in the prior trading day, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed at $30.10, up 3.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981176 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.79.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DNLI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Ho Carole sold 1,459 shares for $28.48 per share. The transaction valued at 41,552 led to the insider holds 177,454 shares of the business.

Ho Carole sold 1,451 shares of DNLI for $41,600 on Jan 06. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 178,913 shares after completing the transaction at $28.67 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Ho Carole, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,636 shares for $28.44 each. As a result, the insider received 74,968 and left with 180,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $39.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 790.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 611.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.41M, compared to 6.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$3.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.66M, up 136.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.11M and the low estimate is $33.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.