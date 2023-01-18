A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

After finishing at $13.70 in the prior trading day, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) closed at $13.99, up 2.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555554 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FULC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Gould Robert J sold 6,766 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 101,490 led to the insider holds 499,864 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of FULC for $1,314,806 on Jan 04. The 10% Owner now owns 9,686,628 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,089 shares for $5.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,510 and bolstered with 9,505,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 659.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.95M. Shares short for FULC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 3.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.24 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.66. EPS for the following year is -$2.39, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$3.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.16M, down -53.40% from the average estimate.