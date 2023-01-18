An investigation into Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s technical aspects

The price of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) closed at $22.90 in the last session, down -0.48% from day before closing price of $23.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8785202 shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at M’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $22.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 77,035 led to the insider holds 12,546 shares of the business.

Griscom Paul sold 1,223 shares of M for $20,852 on Sep 06. The SVP and Controller now owns 7,550 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Griscom Paul, who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 2,868 shares for $17.43 each. As a result, the insider received 49,992 and left with 4,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $28.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, M traded on average about 10.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 272.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.41M with a Short Ratio of 22.08M, compared to 21.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.27% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for M is 0.63, which was 0.38 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.20% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.57 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.46B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.7B and the low estimate is $21.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.