An overall feel about Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) closed at $2.80 down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 795860 shares were traded. RBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On December 07, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Kelly William John sold 5,005 shares for $1.98 per share. The transaction valued at 9,913 led to the insider holds 308,704 shares of the business.

Morris June sold 2,157 shares of RBOT for $3,809 on Dec 27. The CLO, GC and Secretary now owns 320,151 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Morris June, who serves as the CLO, GC and Secretary of the company, sold 1,061 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,984 and left with 322,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicarious’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has reached a high of $7.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7902, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6310.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RBOT has traded an average of 445.64K shares per day and 442.52k over the past ten days. A total of 121.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.08M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.76.