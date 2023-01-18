Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) was $15.00 for the day, up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $14.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2550067 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRDO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Cheng Chi Fung sold 39,200 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 588,102 led to the insider holds 11,344,402 shares of the business.

Cheng Chi Fung sold 40,000 shares of CRDO for $551,916 on Jan 12. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 760,000 shares after completing the transaction at $13.80 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, TAN LIP BU, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,395 shares for $13.53 each. As a result, the insider received 343,556 and left with 4,224,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.75.

Shares Statistics:

CRDO traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 790.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.05M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 11.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $207.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 95.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.48M and the low estimate is $303.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.