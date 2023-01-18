Are Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Airbnb Inc.’s stock clocked out at $101.27, up 0.90% from its previous closing price of $100.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5488962 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABNB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $80 from $110 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $100.

On October 05, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $143.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on October 05, 2022, with a $143 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,750 shares for $88.61 per share. The transaction valued at 243,678 led to the insider holds 202,296 shares of the business.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 5,250 shares of ABNB for $458,902 on Jan 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 205,046 shares after completing the transaction at $87.41 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $84.78 each. As a result, the insider received 423,900 and left with 210,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $191.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABNB traded 6.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 638.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 21.08M, compared to 18.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.62B and the low estimate is $8.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.