Are analysts optimistic about Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed the day trading at $131.49 up 7.43% from the previous closing price of $122.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 185436365 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSLA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $275 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,752 shares for $109.31 per share. The transaction valued at 410,158 led to the insider holds 200,411 shares of the business.

Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares of TSLA for $1,233,750 on Dec 27. The SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. now owns 64,259 shares after completing the transaction at $117.50 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Musk Elon, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 6,870,000 shares for $158.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,088,011,570 and left with 423,622,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSLA is 2.03, which has changed by -60.38% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.95% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $384.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 241.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSLA traded about 118.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSLA traded about 186.78M shares per day. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Dec 29, 2022 were 80.19M with a Short Ratio of 80.19M, compared to 77.64M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.97 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $26.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.43B to a low estimate of $21.27B. As of the current estimate, Tesla Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.72B, an estimated increase of 47.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.51B, an increase of 48.90% over than the figure of $47.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.75B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 55.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.35B and the low estimate is $96.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.