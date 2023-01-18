Are Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) closed at $16.93 up 2.92% from its previous closing price of $16.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25482838 shares were traded. RIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on January 04, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $65 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On November 30, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $35.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on November 30, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when McDonough Claire sold 3,257 shares for $34.28 per share. The transaction valued at 111,650 led to the insider holds 77,894 shares of the business.

McDonough Claire sold 14,235 shares of RIVN for $497,149 on Nov 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 81,151 shares after completing the transaction at $34.92 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Baker Jeff, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,689 shares for $34.38 each. As a result, the insider received 58,068 and left with 89,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIVN has reached a high of $81.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RIVN has traded an average of 16.80M shares per day and 27.27M over the past ten days. A total of 918.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 801.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RIVN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 49.34M with a Short Ratio of 46.76M, compared to 43.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 13.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.62 and a low estimate of -$2.03, while EPS last year was -$7.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.79, with high estimates of -$1.57 and low estimates of -$2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.24 and -$8.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.9. EPS for the following year is -$5.67, with 16 analysts recommending between -$3.51 and -$7.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $554.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $673.9M to a low estimate of $435.3M. As of the current estimate, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1M, an estimated increase of 55,399.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $796.69M, an increase of 1,375.40% less than the figure of $55,399.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $939.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $686.3M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55M, up 3,194.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.39B and the low estimate is $4.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 241.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.