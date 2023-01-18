As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) offers stability

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) closed the day trading at $6.16 up 2.16% from the previous closing price of $6.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2660243 shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLDP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $5.50.

TD Securities Downgraded its Speculative Buy to Hold on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLDP traded about 3.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLDP traded about 3.33M shares per day. A total of 298.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.55M with a Short Ratio of 33.07M, compared to 28.07M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $26.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.1M to a low estimate of $21M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.77M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.49M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.88M, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $94.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.