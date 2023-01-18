As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, FREYR Battery (FREY) offers stability

The closing price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) was $10.60 for the day, down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $10.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1778595 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FREY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $19.

On June 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on June 21, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.78.

Shares Statistics:

FREY traded an average of 2.62M shares per day over the past three months and 2.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.60M. Insiders hold about 18.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.81M, compared to 7.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $11.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 586.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.