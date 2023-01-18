As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) offers stability

The closing price of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) was $6.29 for the day, down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714192 shares were traded. INDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INDO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2021, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $8.

On February 12, 2020, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 12, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDO has reached a high of $86.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.26.

Shares Statistics:

INDO traded an average of 367.93K shares per day over the past three months and 208.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.52M. Insiders hold about 62.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.62% stake in the company. Shares short for INDO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 774.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 419.08k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 20.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.18M, down -52.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.7M and the low estimate is $4.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.