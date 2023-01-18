BlackBerry Limited (BB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) closed the day trading at $4.08 up 7.09% from the previous closing price of $3.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10097627 shares were traded. BB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Sell to Hold on August 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Wilson Mark George sold 3,436 shares for $3.42 per share. The transaction valued at 11,751 led to the insider holds 85,496 shares of the business.

Kurtz Philip S. sold 1,240 shares of BB for $4,117 on Jan 03. The CLO & Corp. Secretary now owns 5,343 shares after completing the transaction at $3.32 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Rai Steve, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,958 shares for $3.32 each. As a result, the insider received 29,741 and left with 48,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BB has reached a high of $9.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3689.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BB traded about 6.87M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BB traded about 7.58M shares per day. A total of 578.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 570.08M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.45M with a Short Ratio of 30.47M, compared to 33.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $711M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $730.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $919M, down -20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $900.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $757.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.