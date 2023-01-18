Considering Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) closed at $35.62 in the last session, up 2.68% from day before closing price of $34.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716428 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BROS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Graham John Patrick sold 8,000 shares for $31.31 per share. The transaction valued at 250,480 led to the insider holds 163,332 shares of the business.

Maxwell Brian sold 6,000 shares of BROS for $240,000 on Aug 30. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,153,620 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Maxwell Brian, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $44.81 each. As a result, the insider received 537,759 and left with 1,159,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BROS traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.77M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.38M, compared to 5.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.15% and a Short% of Float of 20.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $194.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $202.4M to a low estimate of $187.13M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.88M, an estimated increase of 55.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.83M, an increase of 36.20% less than the figure of $55.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $713.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $724.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $497.88M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $963.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $998.8M and the low estimate is $934.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.