Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed at $128.05 in the last session, up 1.77% from day before closing price of $125.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073208 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CROX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when MEHLMAN ANNE sold 10,000 shares for $125.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,739 led to the insider holds 102,185 shares of the business.

Hart Daniel P sold 10,000 shares of CROX for $1,200,000 on Jan 11. The Executive Vice President now owns 237,360 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Hart Daniel P, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $110.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,100,000 and left with 247,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $127.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CROX traded on average about 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.87M, compared to 3.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 7.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.47, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.26 and $9.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.08. EPS for the following year is $10.48, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.43 and $7.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $942.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $975.8M to a low estimate of $925.7M. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $610.01M, an estimated increase of 54.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $892.5M, an increase of 52.10% less than the figure of $54.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $912M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $870M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 49.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.