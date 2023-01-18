How is Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NEPT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) closed at $0.67 in the last session, up 3.96% from day before closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0254 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568879 shares were traded. NEPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5902.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEPT has reached a high of $19.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4832.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEPT traded on average about 959.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.90M. Insiders hold about 13.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.87% stake in the company. Shares short for NEPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 232.64k with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 347.73k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.2 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was -$3.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.06, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.95 and -$3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$2.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.75M, down -13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66.44M and the low estimate is $66.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.