I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS).

The price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) closed at $1.25 in the last session, down -16.67% from day before closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601969 shares were traded. PIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PIRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2019, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on May 14, 2019, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Demuth Tim bought 6,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 10,260 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIRS has reached a high of $3.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6270.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PIRS traded on average about 339.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 497.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.07M. Insiders hold about 9.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PIRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.42M, down -24.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14M and the low estimate is $13.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -41.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.