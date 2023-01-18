I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO).

The price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) closed at $3.57 in the last session, down -1.92% from day before closing price of $3.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1091570 shares were traded. SGMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

On May 04, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on May 04, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares for $5.27 per share. The transaction valued at 526,520 led to the insider holds 23,652,466 shares of the business.

BIOGEN INC. sold 400,000 shares of SGMO for $2,130,720 on Aug 29. The 10% Owner now owns 23,752,466 shares after completing the transaction at $5.33 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Markels John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,784 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,029 and bolstered with 32,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGMO has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4057.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGMO traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SGMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 12.36M, compared to 9.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.65% and a Short% of Float of 9.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$2.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $26.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.19M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.74M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.7M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.5M and the low estimate is $70M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.