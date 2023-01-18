In spite of The Honest Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HNST) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) closed at $3.10 up 1.97% from its previous closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1482972 shares were traded. HNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Honest Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On March 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $6.50.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Warren Jessica sold 24,850 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 73,059 led to the insider holds 573,611 shares of the business.

Rexing Rick sold 7,491 shares of HNST for $22,323 on Jan 03. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 329,377 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Hoyt Janis, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 10,302 shares for $2.98 each. As a result, the insider received 30,700 and left with 325,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $6.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4648.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HNST has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 970.47k over the past ten days. A total of 92.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.33M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 4.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $316.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318.64M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360.35M and the low estimate is $320.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.