In the case of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM), what’s next?

The closing price of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) was $44.45 for the day, up 2.80% from the previous closing price of $43.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754646 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $66 from $61 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $41.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Ciaramella Giuseppe sold 53,729 shares for $37.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,012,490 led to the insider holds 95,962 shares of the business.

Ciaramella Giuseppe sold 51,015 shares of BEAM for $2,178,229 on Dec 12. The President & CSO now owns 91,462 shares after completing the transaction at $42.70 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Evans John M., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $46.36 each. As a result, the insider received 927,203 and left with 103,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $80.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.10.

Shares Statistics:

BEAM traded an average of 838.49K shares per day over the past three months and 843.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 11.94M, compared to 12.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.59% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.46, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.02 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.61. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 12 analysts recommending between -$4.19 and -$6.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, down -15.00% from the average estimate.