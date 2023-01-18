In the case of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES), what’s next?

The closing price of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) was $89.06 for the day, up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $88.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3956143 shares were traded. NTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $90 from $120 previously.

On July 05, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $129.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $120.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $108.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.70.

Shares Statistics:

NTES traded an average of 2.20M shares per day over the past three months and 2.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 652.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.93M. Insiders hold about 45.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.81M, compared to 5.44M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.12, NTES has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.13. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.56B, up 13.70% from the average estimate.