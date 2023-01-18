In the case of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL), what’s next?

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) closed the day trading at $2.05 up 13.26% from the previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129164 shares were traded. TGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when HOO VOON HIM sold 1,702,899 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,046,431 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HOO VOON HIM bought 202,899 shares of TGL for $811,596 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 1,702,899 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGL has reached a high of $19.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5924.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGL traded about 147.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGL traded about 693.27k shares per day. A total of 17.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.53M. Insiders hold about 35.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TGL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 132.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 50.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.