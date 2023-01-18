Invest in Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed at $8.23 in the last session, down -2.14% from day before closing price of $8.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711693 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 1,050,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 11,560,500 led to the insider holds 20,775,125 shares of the business.

GSO Altus Holdings LP sold 7,000,000 shares of AMPS for $77,070,000 on Oct 03. The 10% Owner now owns 21,825,125 shares after completing the transaction at $11.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 122.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPS traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.86M. Insiders hold about 58.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.97M to a low estimate of $26.1M. As of the current estimate, Altus Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.14M, an estimated increase of 46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.78M, an increase of 47.30% over than the figure of $46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.82M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.8M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.84M and the low estimate is $174.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.