Invest in Permian Resources Corporation (PR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) closed at $10.10 in the last session, up 0.80% from day before closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4523207 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 119.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 440,320 led to the insider holds 1,107,566 shares of the business.

Garrison Matthew R. sold 40,000 shares of PR for $400,000 on Oct 27. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,147,566 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Jensen Brent P, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 665,000 and left with 947,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $11.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PR traded on average about 5.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 286.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.52M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 48.61M with a Short Ratio of 39.94M, compared to 41.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.88% and a Short% of Float of 23.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 107.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.