Invest in Rumble Inc. (RUM) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $9.33 in the prior trading day, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) closed at $9.76, up 4.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143592 shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RUM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.90 and its Current Ratio is at 26.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 162.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $18.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 384.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.97M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.88M and the low estimate is $99.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 352.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.