Investing in Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at $11.73 up 6.73% from its previous closing price of $10.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922338 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares for $10.66 per share. The transaction valued at 213,200 led to the insider holds 7,740,314 shares of the business.

Jeanmonod Patrik sold 3,500 shares of CTKB for $34,195 on Dec 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 79,632 shares after completing the transaction at $9.77 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Yan Ming, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $10.38 each. As a result, the insider received 207,600 and left with 7,966,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTKB has traded an average of 561.89K shares per day and 702.71k over the past ten days. A total of 134.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 2.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $43.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $43.96M to a low estimate of $42.9M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.39M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.87M, an increase of 23.10% less than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.95M, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $222M and the low estimate is $201.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.