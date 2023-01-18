Is Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) closed at $17.81 in the last session, down -1.06% from day before closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531799 shares were traded. TH stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Vlacich Jason Paul sold 20,000 shares for $16.33 per share. The transaction valued at 326,600 led to the insider holds 19,355 shares of the business.

Schrenk Troy C. bought 4,609 shares of TH for $68,075 on Dec 28. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 36,104 shares after completing the transaction at $14.77 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, SAGANSKY JEFFREY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $15.53 each. As a result, the insider received 1,553,000 and left with 1,741,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TH has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TH traded on average about 685.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 585.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 4.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 20.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.98, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $505M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $509.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $291.34M, up 75.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $615.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $661.1M and the low estimate is $577.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.