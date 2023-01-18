Is this a Prime Time To acquire Wayfair Inc. (W) stock

The price of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed at $43.02 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $43.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3763128 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at W’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $35 from $30 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Tan Fiona sold 7,418 shares for $33.49 per share. The transaction valued at 248,429 led to the insider holds 41,925 shares of the business.

Gulliver Kate sold 3,175 shares of W for $105,569 on Jan 04. The CFO and Chief Admin Officer now owns 21,107 shares after completing the transaction at $33.25 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Netzer Thomas, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,636 shares for $33.43 each. As a result, the insider received 154,981 and left with 75,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $172.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, W traded on average about 4.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Shares short for W as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.24M with a Short Ratio of 25.01M, compared to 20.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.97% and a Short% of Float of 38.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 29 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.71 and a low estimate of -$3.71, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.61, with high estimates of -$0.81 and low estimates of -$2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.39 and -$8.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.48. EPS for the following year is -$4.74, with 31 analysts recommending between -$2.38 and -$8.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 27 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.02B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.12B, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B, a decrease of -6.30% over than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.71B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $11.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.