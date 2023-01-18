Is Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) closed at $1.86 in the last session, up 12.05% from day before closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776687 shares were traded. VORB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VORB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On February 28, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. bought 2,884 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 8,364 led to the insider holds 10,993 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VORB has reached a high of $10.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3968, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7496.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VORB traded on average about 288.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 916.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 335.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VORB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 873.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.94M, compared to 634.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 5.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $276M and the low estimate is $260M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 505.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.