It’s a good day to be an WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, WM Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.16, up 4.50% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539805 shares were traded. MAPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0930.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Feijoo-Osorio Juan Jose sold 42,713 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 51,174 led to the insider holds 340,889 shares of the business.

Dean Justin sold 26,977 shares of MAPS for $32,389 on Nov 17. The CTO and CIO now owns 252,857 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Lee Arden, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 28,977 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider received 34,688 and left with 495,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has reached a high of $8.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1887, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2335.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAPS traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 598.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.07M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $51.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54M to a low estimate of $48.2M. As of the current estimate, WM Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.88M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.6M, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $221.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $193.15M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264M and the low estimate is $233.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.