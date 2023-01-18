It’s an appealing income play to consider Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

The price of Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) closed at $1.42 in the last session, down -2.74% from day before closing price of $1.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647880 shares were traded. VLCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Davis Stephanie Michelle bought 3,650 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,928 led to the insider holds 3,650 shares of the business.

Okonsky Christian bought 20,000 shares of VLCN for $23,180 on May 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 350,031 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On May 16, another insider, Davis Stephanie Michelle, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 452 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 515 and bolstered with 452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLCN has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5970.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLCN traded on average about 97.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 79.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.56M. Insiders hold about 56.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VLCN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 375.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 522.68k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449k, up 1,748.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.31M and the low estimate is $15.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 84.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.