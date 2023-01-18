It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed the day trading at $106.55 up 3.14% from the previous closing price of $103.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1986194 shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 714.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

On September 15, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $190.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on September 12, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Rettig John R. sold 6,008 shares for $100.80 per share. The transaction valued at 605,600 led to the insider holds 26,658 shares of the business.

Aji Rajesh A. sold 2,270 shares of BILL for $269,245 on Dec 15. The CLO & CCO now owns 847 shares after completing the transaction at $118.61 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Rettig John R., who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 9,352 shares for $114.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,071,696 and left with 26,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $262.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILL traded about 1.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILL traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 105.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 9.01M, compared to 6.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $210.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.35M to a low estimate of $208.3M. As of the current estimate, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $116.4M, an estimated increase of 81.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $641.96M, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.