It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) stock

The closing price of Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) was $5.25 for the day, up 8.92% from the previous closing price of $4.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2083089 shares were traded. CTLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTLP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Stewart Scott Matthew bought 2,500 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 26,528 shares of the business.

Harris Ian Jiro bought 5,010 shares of CTLP for $20,040 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 120,600 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Harris Ian Jiro, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,750 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,810 and bolstered with 115,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLP has reached a high of $8.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.79.

Shares Statistics:

CTLP traded an average of 487.91K shares per day over the past three months and 716.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 965.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 974.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.2M, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $259.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.7M and the low estimate is $256.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.