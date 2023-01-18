It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) stock

The closing price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) was $54.05 for the day, up 1.83% from the previous closing price of $53.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220043 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.25.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LNTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.

On May 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 09, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares for $53.75 per share. The transaction valued at 20,748 led to the insider holds 61,232 shares of the business.

Blanchfield Paul sold 2,432 shares of LNTH for $133,249 on Nov 17. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 73,968 shares after completing the transaction at $54.79 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Sabens Andrea, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 386 shares for $59.00 each. As a result, the insider received 22,774 and left with 61,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $87.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.02.

Shares Statistics:

LNTH traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 947.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Shares short for LNTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 2.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.61 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.15 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.5M to a low estimate of $224.9M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.07M, an estimated increase of 123.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.01M, an increase of 83.70% less than the figure of $123.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $890M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.21M, up 111.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $994.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.