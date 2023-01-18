NRGV (Energy Vault Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed at $3.56 in the last session, down -11.00% from day before closing price of $4.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544105 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRGV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On March 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $9.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on March 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when GROSS WILLIAM sold 16,250 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 61,394 led to the insider holds 1,590,997 shares of the business.

GROSS WILLIAM sold 16,250 shares of NRGV for $58,729 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 1,607,247 shares after completing the transaction at $3.61 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, GROSS WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $4.22 each. As a result, the insider received 337,440 and left with 4,822,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2474.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRGV traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 862.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 7.65M, compared to 2.52M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $545.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $588.7M and the low estimate is $453.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 564.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.