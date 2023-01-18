Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $12.00 in the prior trading day, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) closed at $12.08, up 0.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799269 shares were traded. RELY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RELY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Yoakum Rene sold 5,427 shares for $9.94 per share. The transaction valued at 53,955 led to the insider holds 286 shares of the business.

Hug Joshua sold 7,728 shares of RELY for $79,625 on Nov 28. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,173,631 shares after completing the transaction at $10.30 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Yoakum Rene, who serves as the EVP, Customer and Culture of the company, sold 5,971 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 59,705 and left with 286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $15.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 859.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 778.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.15M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 3.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $162.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $166.41M to a low estimate of $160.27M. As of the current estimate, Remitly Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.78M, an estimated increase of 49.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.95M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $49.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $175.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $633.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $629.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.61M, up 37.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $808.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $833.72M and the low estimate is $752.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.