The name AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) closed at $0.77 up 22.53% from its previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1416 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2321311 shares were traded. AIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7744 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Equels Thomas K bought 161,291 shares for $0.31 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 543,995 shares of the business.

Rodino Peter W III bought 80,646 shares of AIM for $25,000 on Jan 03. The COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel now owns 143,839 shares after completing the transaction at $0.31 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, APPELROUTH STEWART, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,646 shares for $0.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000 and bolstered with 217,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 343.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIM has reached a high of $1.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7009.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AIM has traded an average of 200.01K shares per day and 619.85k over the past ten days. A total of 48.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AIM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 579.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 547.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $190k, an increase of 280.00% less than the figure of $354.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $430k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $910k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $410k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135k, up 203.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $990k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62M and the low estimate is $140k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 141.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.