The name Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Arvinas Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.76, down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $33.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588252 shares were traded. ARVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $49.

On September 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Peck Ronald sold 1,258 shares for $68.99 per share. The transaction valued at 86,794 led to the insider holds 8,154 shares of the business.

Morrison Briggs sold 20,960 shares of ARVN for $1,392,616 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 19,976 shares after completing the transaction at $66.44 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Cassidy Sean A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,050,000 and left with 161,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARVN has reached a high of $81.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARVN traded 542.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 818.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 9.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARVN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 5.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.60% and a Short% of Float of 12.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of -$1.66, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.23, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$5.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.86. EPS for the following year is -$5.9, with 21 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$8.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $34.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.3M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Arvinas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.27M, an estimated decrease of -83.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.68M, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of -$83.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $117.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.7M, up 151.30% from the average estimate.