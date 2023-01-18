There are many powerful catalysts in the market: BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) can be one of them

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) closed the day trading at $24.95 up 5.99% from the previous closing price of $23.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641001 shares were traded. BLFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BLFS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Schulz Marcus sold 258 shares for $21.94 per share. The transaction valued at 5,661 led to the insider holds 47,975 shares of the business.

Mathew Aby J. sold 10,000 shares of BLFS for $184,510 on Jan 04. The EVP & Chief Scientific Officer now owns 252,826 shares after completing the transaction at $18.45 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Mathew Aby J., who serves as the EVP & Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $17.77 each. As a result, the insider received 177,745 and left with 252,826 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLFS has reached a high of $31.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BLFS traded about 373.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BLFS traded about 362.67k shares per day. A total of 42.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.78M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BLFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $42.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.5M to a low estimate of $40.1M. As of the current estimate, BioLife Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.8M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.52M, an increase of 19.30% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $166M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.16M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210M and the low estimate is $193M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.