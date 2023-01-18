There is a good chance Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) closed at $7.40 in the last session, up 4.96% from day before closing price of $7.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663240 shares were traded. CNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on December 16, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On March 30, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 03, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Tung Roger D sold 9,240 shares for $7.24 per share. The transaction valued at 66,898 led to the insider holds 971,018 shares of the business.

Stuart Nancy sold 2,893 shares of CNCE for $20,974 on Jan 06. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 281,844 shares after completing the transaction at $7.25 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Munsie Jeffrey A, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,893 shares for $7.25 each. As a result, the insider received 20,974 and left with 100,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNCE has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNCE traded on average about 455.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 763.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 1.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.76. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$2.86.