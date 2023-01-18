There is a good chance Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.30 in the prior trading day, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) closed at $0.40, up 33.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0997 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1159802 shares were traded. CUEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CUEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Maimon Arik bought 32,850 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 22,558 led to the insider holds 1,621,007 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUEN has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6032.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 605.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 465.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.37M. Insiders hold about 40.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CUEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 93.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 118.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.