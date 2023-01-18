There Is Still Room For Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) was $22.93 for the day, up 2.18% from the previous closing price of $22.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575480 shares were traded. CORT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CORT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Maduck Sean sold 625 shares for $25.28 per share. The transaction valued at 15,800 led to the insider holds 56,462 shares of the business.

Robb Gary Charles sold 186 shares of CORT for $4,842 on Nov 23. The Chief Business Officer now owns 21,143 shares after completing the transaction at $26.03 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Robb Gary Charles, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 4,814 shares for $26.03 each. As a result, the insider received 125,308 and left with 21,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corcept’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CORT has reached a high of $30.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.38.

Shares Statistics:

CORT traded an average of 719.49K shares per day over the past three months and 575.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CORT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.19M with a Short Ratio of 14.00M, compared to 17.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.05% and a Short% of Float of 24.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CORT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $425.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $416.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $365.98M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502.3M and the low estimate is $430.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.