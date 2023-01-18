There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX).

As of close of business last night, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.10, up 5.88% from its previous closing price of $18.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707582 shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.66.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On November 23, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares for $18.35 per share. The transaction valued at 57,362 led to the insider holds 79,277 shares of the business.

Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares of CRNX for $50,016 on Dec 15. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 82,403 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Betz Stephen F., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,126 shares for $17.84 each. As a result, the insider received 55,768 and left with 84,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 188.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRNX traded 325.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 414.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.59% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.54 and -$3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.14. EPS for the following year is -$3.41, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.74 and -$4.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 477.00% from the average estimate.