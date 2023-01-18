There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD).

In the latest session, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) closed at $4.90 up 7.46% from its previous closing price of $4.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613784 shares were traded. ICD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4613.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MSD Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares for $2.96 per share. The transaction valued at 715,288 led to the insider holds 1,701,000 shares of the business.

MSD CAPITAL L P sold 57,177 shares of ICD for $169,353 on Dec 21. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.96 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, MSD Partners, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,298 shares for $3.01 each. As a result, the insider received 37,017 and left with 1,942,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICD has reached a high of $7.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5248.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ICD has traded an average of 165.94K shares per day and 171.57k over the past ten days. A total of 13.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.96M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ICD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 526.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 535.89k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.52 and -$6.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.47. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $259.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.7M and the low estimate is $256.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.