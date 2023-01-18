There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

The closing price of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) was $177.60 for the day, down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $180.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2557647 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $176.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSLR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $188 from $146 previously.

On December 23, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $175.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $147 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares for $125.68 per share. The transaction valued at 75,408 led to the insider holds 18,888 shares of the business.

KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares of FSLR for $80,772 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 19,185 shares after completing the transaction at $134.62 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Gloeckler Markus, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 465 shares for $118.74 each. As a result, the insider received 55,214 and left with 1,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 201.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 35.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $182.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.62.

Shares Statistics:

FSLR traded an average of 3.00M shares per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 5.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 5.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.77 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $990M to a low estimate of $735.4M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $907.32M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $660.1M, an increase of 79.80% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $754M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $555.2M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.02B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.