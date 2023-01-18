This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sprout Social Inc. (SPT)

As of close of business last night, Sprout Social Inc.’s stock clocked out at $59.48, up 2.87% from its previous closing price of $57.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712234 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 393.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On September 20, 2021, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $150.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $93.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick sold 5,450 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 327,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick sold 4,500 shares of SPT for $247,500 on Jan 11. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Howard Justyn Russell, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $52.76 each. As a result, the insider received 1,055,120 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $85.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPT traded 596.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 599.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Shares short for SPT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 4.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.93% and a Short% of Float of 10.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.1M to a low estimate of $64.88M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.36M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.1M, an increase of 31.60% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.86M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.2M and the low estimate is $310M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.