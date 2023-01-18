Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) closed the day trading at $0.56 up 14.32% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0698 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805648 shares were traded. APRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4601.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APRE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Seizinger Bernd R. bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 318,580 shares of the business.

SCHADE CHRISTIAN S bought 37,500 shares of APRE for $24,124 on May 18. The Chairman & CEO now owns 292,616 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Attar Eyal C., who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 62,280 and left with 47,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRE has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4429, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8466.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APRE traded about 191.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APRE traded about 437.87k shares per day. A total of 53.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.30M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 973.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 875.45k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.99.