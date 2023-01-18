Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

The closing price of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) was $321.87 for the day, up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $315.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581166 shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $324.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $304.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HUBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $400.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $355.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $350.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, with a $350 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Shah Dharmesh sold 30,000 shares for $285.88 per share. The transaction valued at 8,576,455 led to the insider holds 1,479,416 shares of the business.

Halligan Brian sold 8,500 shares of HUBS for $2,400,060 on Dec 20. The Executive Chair now owns 631,280 shares after completing the transaction at $282.36 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Halligan Brian, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $303.38 each. As a result, the insider received 2,578,730 and left with 639,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $596.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $245.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 287.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 322.21.

Shares Statistics:

HUBS traded an average of 738.96K shares per day over the past three months and 654.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.26M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 2.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.53 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $426.58M to a low estimate of $422.3M. As of the current estimate, HubSpot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.19M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $449.54M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $444.79M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.